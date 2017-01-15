custom made Round Robin logo
custom made Round Robin logo
main entrance
main entrance
detail working areas
detail working areas
detail main entrance area
detail main entrance area
detail kitchen area
detail kitchen area
custom made deposit units
custom made deposit units
kitchen and dining area
kitchen and dining area
kitchen and dining area
kitchen and dining area
main entrance
main entrance
main entrance
main entrance
partitions and overall work environment
partitions and overall work environment
detail of Ohad Benit's installation
detail of Ohad Benit's installation
kitchen and dining area
kitchen and dining area
view with informal working area.
view with informal working area.
Jam room and VR area right in the center of the office.
Jam room and VR area right in the center of the office.
Set cover photo