The plywood-lined communal area is flanked by separate units that contain matching bedrooms.
The plywood-lined communal area is flanked by separate units that contain matching bedrooms.
Photo by Christoffer Rudquist
Photo by Christoffer Rudquist
The living areas and an office are arranged in an open layout around a central atrium that is open to the outdoors.
The living areas and an office are arranged in an open layout around a central atrium that is open to the outdoors.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
Set cover photo