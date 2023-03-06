SubscribeSign In
The stools at the antique island are Wesley Walters + Salla Luhtasela for Nikari Wood. The wall sconces are Early Electrics.
The kitchen window frames views of old-growth olive trees and massive boulders.
In the kitchen, concrete floors and counters are offset by wood cabinetry and doors that add warmth to the space.
Stippled glass partition and cast concrete basin and counter
