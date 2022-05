Aulenti bought her apartment and office at the same time in 1973 and reconfigured them to connect via a doorway on the top floor. Aulenti’s family is now considering using the space, which is still as she left it, as the headquarters of her official archives. The sofa is covered in a textile that Aulenti picked up on her travels, and her Festo table—designed for Zanotta—sports a custom felt top.