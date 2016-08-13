Spas Roussev is the Bulgarian entrepreneur, investor, and art collector behind Soundwall. “As soon as I saw how the technology worked I got very excited by the thought of artists and photographers being able to express themselves in this way,” he said in an interview with GQ. “You can tell stories and you can give much more emotion to the pictures. Also, because it is Wi-Fi-based, the artists stay connected with the collectors. They can change the story; they can add something to the story; they can send a message. This is how art will be in the future.”