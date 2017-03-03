The open shelves over the sink are clear finished white oak.
Light, white and bright. - Danish design mantra
Bathroom with sea green tiles and Abaco flooring
"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding
