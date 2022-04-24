Dawnridge floor plan
Dawnridge floor plan
On a lot studded with old-growth oaks and redwoods and crossed by a creek, Ian and Krista Johnson asked Field Architecture to design a house that would defer to its natural surroundings.
On a lot studded with old-growth oaks and redwoods and crossed by a creek, Ian and Krista Johnson asked Field Architecture to design a house that would defer to its natural surroundings.
Architecture and landscape firm LMNL breathed new life into a dilapidated 1840 Dutch dwelling by preserving the home’s historic facade while completely gutting the interior. The kitchen became the nucleus of the home, with ample storage and a marble-clad island, connected fluidly to a newly landscaped garden.
Architecture and landscape firm LMNL breathed new life into a dilapidated 1840 Dutch dwelling by preserving the home’s historic facade while completely gutting the interior. The kitchen became the nucleus of the home, with ample storage and a marble-clad island, connected fluidly to a newly landscaped garden.
A second-story addition to this midcentury home in Los Angeles is linked to the original structure by a 30-foot skylight. The spacious kitchen—the heart of the home—was designed for entertaining, with white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, and dual islands for overflow seating.
A second-story addition to this midcentury home in Los Angeles is linked to the original structure by a 30-foot skylight. The spacious kitchen—the heart of the home—was designed for entertaining, with white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, and dual islands for overflow seating.
In the kitchen, designers Christina Valencia and Kele Dobrinski of Colossus Mfg. created a 14-foot island with a waterfall edge made of platinum-gray quartzite.
In the kitchen, designers Christina Valencia and Kele Dobrinski of Colossus Mfg. created a 14-foot island with a waterfall edge made of platinum-gray quartzite.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
In the dining area, a collection of 19th-century bottles sits on a table from Restoration Hardware. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn, and the pendants are made from porcelain sockets from a hardware store.
In the dining area, a collection of 19th-century bottles sits on a table from Restoration Hardware. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn, and the pendants are made from porcelain sockets from a hardware store.
Floor Plan of Passive House in Cerros de Madrid by Slow Studio
Floor Plan of Passive House in Cerros de Madrid by Slow Studio
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
The Brook<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">—</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a 128-square-f</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">oot prefabricated, transportable home devised by Nick Lane and Aaron Shields</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">—</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">perches on the banks of the Moyne River in Rosebrook, Victoria, Australia. "The site has historical and cultural significance to the Gunditjmara people, so we wanted to barely touch the ground,
Mezzanine-level floor plan for the Brook by Small
Mezzanine-level floor plan for the Brook by Small
"White walls aren't the only answer to a spacious feeling,
"White walls aren't the only answer to a spacious feeling,
Nestron’s Cube Two X is as spacious and it is space-age.
Nestron’s Cube Two X is as spacious and it is space-age.
A floor-to-ceiling white ceramic brick fireplace helps section the living room from the main-floor bedroom. Mint-green pocket doors slide up or down, creating both privacy and openness.
A floor-to-ceiling white ceramic brick fireplace helps section the living room from the main-floor bedroom. Mint-green pocket doors slide up or down, creating both privacy and openness.
Floor plan of Witklipfontein Eco Lodge by GLH Architects
Floor plan of Witklipfontein Eco Lodge by GLH Architects
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
Large windows allow natural light to sweep across the living and dining areas into the kitchen.
Large windows allow natural light to sweep across the living and dining areas into the kitchen.
A construction photo shows the parlor-level kitchen stripped down to studs.
A construction photo shows the parlor-level kitchen stripped down to studs.
Bøhn Cabin floor plan
Bøhn Cabin floor plan
Shelter Queen Sleeper Sofa from We
Shelter Queen Sleeper Sofa from We
A low wooden bench running along both sides of the extension is both functional and attractive.
A low wooden bench running along both sides of the extension is both functional and attractive.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">To accommodate a young family leaving New York City, design firm Stewart-Schafer revamped the kitchen and living areas of an outdated upstate home in just three months.</span>
To accommodate a young family leaving New York City, design firm Stewart-Schafer revamped the kitchen and living areas of an outdated upstate home in just three months.
The interior of the micro cabin is finished with pine plywood walls, ceiling, and floors that lend pattern and an organic quality. Stainless steel cabinetry, counters, and appliances in the kitchen offer a more industrial quality that balances the materiality of the wood.
The interior of the micro cabin is finished with pine plywood walls, ceiling, and floors that lend pattern and an organic quality. Stainless steel cabinetry, counters, and appliances in the kitchen offer a more industrial quality that balances the materiality of the wood.
Floor Plan of Project01 by Instead
Floor Plan of Project01 by Instead
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
A subtle palette keeps the interior sleek, allowing the warm, natural tones of the wooden furniture to come to the fore.
A subtle palette keeps the interior sleek, allowing the warm, natural tones of the wooden furniture to come to the fore.
Climbing rose camouflages a yellow stone exterior designed to match the adjacent mews homes, but a blue mirrored door hints at the contemporary style inside.
Climbing rose camouflages a yellow stone exterior designed to match the adjacent mews homes, but a blue mirrored door hints at the contemporary style inside.
A glass-mounted illuminated artwork Simon Tyszko delivers a cheekily counter-intuitive message for this sunken home cinema room. If the movie fails to delight, you can just focus on the flames.
A glass-mounted illuminated artwork Simon Tyszko delivers a cheekily counter-intuitive message for this sunken home cinema room. If the movie fails to delight, you can just focus on the flames.

1,663 more saves

Set cover photo