The office nook features a custom desk and shelf by Matt Eastvold
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
The sliding door and open shelves are by Matt Eastvold and are made of solid walnut. The ceiling features prefinished white oak and the floor is a thin cementitous product Ardex. this space serves as the main core of the home and connection between the living areas, entry, and bedroom areas.
The open shelves are by Matt Eastvold, and feature a ultra clear glass back.
The back of the house features a combination of Hardi-Panel lap siding and board and batten, which are in a series of greys softened by the redwood deck and plantings.
The foldings doors are by La Cantina, which expand to a redwood deck and the view across the valley.
The cabinets are black matte glass by Leicht. The floating walnut table, shelves and light are by Matt Eastvold.
The ceiling is prefinished rift white oak. The walls at the back of the space conceal the powder room and media room.
The floors have hydronic heating embedded in a matte finished concrete. The stone slab is Calacatta Viola. The table is custom designed by the architect and fabricated by Gerardo Villa.