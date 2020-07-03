Cover designed this 414-square-foot prefab office/guesthouse specifically for the Hollywood site.
For Mount Washington Residence, McBride Architects use prefabrication to save on costs while going big on functionality and style.
This one-bedroom NODE prefab slots perfectly into a Seattle backyard and produces all of its own energy—with enough leftover to power the neighboring house.
On the recommendation of a close friend, the couple flew to Texas to meet the team behind the award-winning architecture firm Lake|Flato, whose Porch House program seemed to offer the perfection solution to the family’s quick-build needs.
Soon after purchasing a picturesque lakeside property an hour and a half north of Manhattan, a couple with school-age children found themselves facing a new question: how would they build a bespoke vacation home in time for their kids’ next summer break?
The master bedroom overlooks the landscape through a glazed gable wall, which is shaded with a deep overhang.