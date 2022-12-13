SubscribeSign In
Just think of how much you reduce vegetable overhead with this thing.
Just think of how much you reduce vegetable overhead with this thing.
You didn't know you needed this much (all-electric) firepower.
You didn't know you needed this much (all-electric) firepower.
It's a planter. It's a piece of history.
It's a planter. It's a piece of history.
In the late aughts, Formway's Generation task chairs for Knoll replaced Herman Miller's Aeron in offices going for both ergonomics and status. Twitter's office was no exception.
In the late aughts, Formway's Generation task chairs for Knoll replaced Herman Miller's Aeron in offices going for both ergonomics and status. Twitter's office was no exception.