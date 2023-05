"Emerging in the 1930s, Streamline Moderne architecture took cues from the elegant curves and horizontal lines of airplanes, locomotives, ships and product design of the period. The round porthole windows and the steel deck railings of the Church Residence bring to mind ocean liners of the early 20th century just as the absence of ornament connects this home to regional modernism of San Diegan Irving Gill, Vienna Secessionists like Adolf Loos as well as the Bahuaus in Germany."