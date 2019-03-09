In the living room, there's a black leather Le Corbusier lounge and a Minotti sofa set.
In the living room, there's a black leather Le Corbusier lounge and a Minotti sofa set.
Living Room
Living Room
Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.
Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.
"Rooms required thoughtfully scaled and placed pieces," say the designers. "Because of the numerous large windows in every room of the house, the color choices and textures were chosen with inspiration from outside."
"Rooms required thoughtfully scaled and placed pieces," say the designers. "Because of the numerous large windows in every room of the house, the color choices and textures were chosen with inspiration from outside."
Original tongue-and-groove pine boards, restained a warm chestnut hue, run horizontally to the ceiling. The residents layered gray sheepskin rugs on top of wool berber carpeting, installed by Joseph Velletri’s Sons.
Original tongue-and-groove pine boards, restained a warm chestnut hue, run horizontally to the ceiling. The residents layered gray sheepskin rugs on top of wool berber carpeting, installed by Joseph Velletri’s Sons.
In seaside Tuscany, Italian architecture firm FABBRICANOVE realized a villa that embraces modern lines and the mild climate.
In seaside Tuscany, Italian architecture firm FABBRICANOVE realized a villa that embraces modern lines and the mild climate.
The apartment’s main stairwell, disguised as a Shaker cabinet–meets–Japanese tansu stair, houses storage for kitchen ephemera. The finish is hand-painted and accessorized with raw brass hardware.
The apartment’s main stairwell, disguised as a Shaker cabinet–meets–Japanese tansu stair, houses storage for kitchen ephemera. The finish is hand-painted and accessorized with raw brass hardware.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
Photo by Osamu Abe
Photo by Osamu Abe

6 more saves

Set cover photo