The home's abundance of glass creates a peaceful dialogue between the indoors and outdoors.
One of the system's best new features are the interior drawers, which can now be as detailed as the most expensive high-end systems, providing a place for everything with drawers for pots, knives, tablelinens, and dinnerware.
Framed by floor-to-ceiling glass, the bright blue front door adds a pop of color to the facade.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
Huge, frameless glass windows have been used for the new upper level.
"By dispersing the built structure around the site and using bamboo cladding, we were able to dissolve the visual impact a building such as this can have in a sensitive environment," says Kodikara.