Architect Mary Ann Schicketanz created a 1,900-square-foot home in Big Sur, California, that hugs its hillside site.
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
Dinesen plank table with Wegner CH88 and Gubi Masculo chair
Natural Oak cube
Pendants from Decode London
Sauna with a view
Dinesen plank table and Wegner CH88
Dinesen Grand Douglas planks and a Wegner chair
Love this Cesta lamp from Santa&Cole
Plank table made of 3 Dinesen Grand Douglas planks 35cm wide and 300cm long
Beautiful autumn morning with clouds below the mountains and fabolous colours
Leather handle from StudioZung NY on a self made sliding door for a wardrobe
Christmas 2016
Reflections in Velfac windows on a cloudy Christmas day
Reflections
Kids enjoying a meal after a long day skiing
The hall seen from outside. 7,5 meters long Dinesen planks
Good wood - Alpine living in style… introducing the delectable ‘Chalet Anzerre’ in Anzerre, Switzerland by Dutch architects SeARCH.
Villa a Selva di Val Gardena
