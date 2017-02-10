Greenawalt also clad the undersides of taller cabinets in marble to create an attractive aesthetic from every angle.
Lineal Comfort stools upholstered in white leather by Andreu World sit across from turquoise glass vases from Neiman Marcus. Cumar supplied the white carrara marble for the island.
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
“The walnut unit between the kitchen and dining room ties into the fumed oak floor,” Dubbeldam says. “The rest of the materials in the house—glass, marble, stone—were selected to offset the wood.”
Angelica Becerril prepares food at the kitchen island; the Carrara marble countertop is one of the few luxury materials used in the house.
Opening onto the open-plan living and dining rooms, the aluminum Bulthaup System 20 kitchen with its nine-foot-long stainless steel island and Miele appliances has become a focal point of the house. Pressed in one seamless sheet of steel, the island, Picard says with the obvious pride of a satisfied customer, “is an amazing piece of engineering.”
The natural and warm material palette creates coziness and warmth within the space.
The Signature Kitchen Suite dishwasher features a SmartRack™ system with adjustable holders and an optional third rack, accommodating larger and more efficient loads. Lewis can monitor washing cycles from her phone thanks to the appliance's Wi-Fi connectivity as well as download more options through the Washing Cycle Download.
Black accent pieces create the illusion of a black and white kitchen in the home of San Francisco architect Cass Calder Smith. A black reading nook coordinates perfectly with the stainless steel countertops and white cabinetry.
In the kitchen, Walker continued an earthy color scheme. The range and wall oven are by BlueStar, the hood is from Zephyr, and the island is Caesarstone.
"The client served as the structural engineer and the general contractor, so the collaboration with the architect was very intimate on multiple fronts," Shelton says.
In front, a stone walkway leads a covered entrance.
Duravit’s D-Code fixtures outfit the bathroom.
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
Custom cabinet system by Henrybuilt, price upon request Lines that can be architecturally integrated make it easy to add storage to tight spaces—like this Corian unit tucked under the stairs in a New York kitchen.
To raise awareness about biodiversity in cities and the benefits it delivers, the EEA façade, overlooking one of the most prominent squares of Copenhagen, Denmark, gets shielded with a vertical garden (shaped like a map of the European continent!) which uses a mesh pattern, similar to a cross-stich pattern, that fills in dirt and various flowers. Via WalkOnWaterOrDrown.
Apartment balconies in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Built-in kitchen cabinets and a monolithic island help keep the space uncluttered. The wall ovens are from Gaggenau.
"Your Rainbow Panorama," Olafur Eliasson, 2006-2011. Eliasson's team created a 360-degree walkway above the ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum in Denmark, which provides panoramic views of the surrounding city, filtered through colored glass that forms a rainbow loop.
Overlooking Portage Bay in Seattle, this house was designed by Heliotrope Architects for a bachelor who longed for a simple bathroom with a Japanese-style hinoki tub that was installed in front of the windows for the water views. Photo by Aaron Leitz
The world of Rasmus Klump at Tivoli in Copenhagen tells a story of an adventurous life. “Rasmus and his friends sail their ship Mary to discover new land, solve problems for new friends they meet, build things, trade, and play together.”
A vaulted loft room complete with a typewriter and natural wood furnishings serves as the perfect hidden workspace. The chair is a vintage Cherner chair, the side table is Nanna Ditzel, and the wood lamp is a Muuto Wood model.
Unassuming by day, the exterior glimmers in the evening thanks to punctures that mimic the night sky. Photo by: Philip Cheung
In addition to new appliance trends, homeowners and kitchen designers are also looking for design-savvy materials elsewhere in the kitchen. While marble remains a popular choice, concrete is being used more widely as a kitchen accent. This kitchen in El Salvador features a hefty concrete island.
KitchenAid’s refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher are all available in black stainless steel. The black stainless appliances complement traditional stainless pieces, and the two can be mixed and matched in a kitchen.
Stainless steel has been the hallmark of the modern American kitchen for years. But today’s appliance launches show that stainless is not the only material fit for modern design seekers. KitchenAid’s new Black Stainless Steel line is a natural evolution, as it has the same material qualities as stainless steel but features a new, warmer tone.
Resolution 4: Architecture designed a Union Square duplex for an expat couple with two children. Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs are arranged around a wooden dining table in one sunny corner of the apartment.
The art studio at the Garten & Reid Residence is located across the rear yard, and acts as a contemporary counterpoint to the house’s midcentury leanings.
The bones of the original 1940s Garten & Reid Residence are intact; architect Molly Reid played off the 1969 addition with late-mid-century references.
Perched atop a hill in Santa Monica, the Mazess House is filled with natural light.
The clerestory makes for a bright master bath, with soothing blue glass tiles by Hakatai cover walls and floor alike. Appealing contrast of textures and light might be why this design team have completed sixteen projects in the area, half new built, half renovations. Shower faucets by KWC and custom tub by Sunrise Specialties. [Photo Credit: Josh Perrin]
The kitchen is the center of the home, linking front and back, outside and in, the study hovers above. [Photo Credit: Josh Perrin]
Liddell demonstrated the versatile, user-friendly features of Monogram appliances such as the induction cooktop, which boasts glide touch controls and an LED display.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
