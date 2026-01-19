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RJ Guillermo
RJ is an LA-based architecture/interiors photographer.
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Before & After: They Overhauled Their Funky ’70s Beach House While Preserving Its Many Quirks
“Nothing had really been done for 50-plus years, and we joked that it was like camping,” says homeowner James Knapp.
Before & After: This $57K Ranch House Revamp Proves You Can Never Have Too Many Plants
RJ Guillermo and Francis Aquino outfit their 1951 L.A. home with a backyard oasis—and roughly 350 potted plants.