Located in Durham’s once-segregated Walltown neighborhood, Hylton-Daniel’s third spec house—known as Modernist 3—is a 3,700-square-foot residence on a 7,000-square-foot lot. With four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an attached garage, it’s the most complex of the three. The home features white oak floors, Spanish and Italian tiles, and a fireplace clad in concrete slabs. The street-facing gable mimics those of its neighbors.