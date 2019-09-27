100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
One of the home's four bedrooms can easily serve as an office space.
One of the home's four bedrooms can easily serve as an office space.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
The master suite includes an updated ensuite bathroom and sliding doors which open to the backyard.
The master suite includes an updated ensuite bathroom and sliding doors which open to the backyard.
Sliding doors connect the space with the outdoors.
Sliding doors connect the space with the outdoors.
On the opposite side, the kitchen overlooks a sitting room.
On the opposite side, the kitchen overlooks a sitting room.
The kitchen features period-appropriate globe pendant lighting.
The kitchen features period-appropriate globe pendant lighting.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
The view from the dining area looking into the living room.
The view from the dining area looking into the living room.

38 more saves

Set cover photo