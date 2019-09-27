Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Okan M. ERDEM -haremliq.com-
Follow
74
Saves
Followers
Following
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
100% Premium Cotton. Hand woven.
One of the home's four bedrooms can easily serve as an office space.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
The master suite includes an updated ensuite bathroom and sliding doors which open to the backyard.
Sliding doors connect the space with the outdoors.
On the opposite side, the kitchen overlooks a sitting room.
The kitchen features period-appropriate globe pendant lighting.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
The view from the dining area looking into the living room.
View More
38
more
saves
Set cover photo