Thanks to its central Del Cerro location, the historic home presents a serene city escape while also offering easy access to a variety of popular shops, restaurants, and cafes.
The kitchen has been fully renovated while retaining the character of Wrights original design.
Overseen by Arthur Dyson Associates and a team of engineers and landscape designers, the home's renovation received a 2019 Preservation Design Award for Restoration by the California Preservation Foundation.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.