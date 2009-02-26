Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
r
Reyhan Harmanci
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
On a Smartpath
Zoë Melo has dedicated herself to design work that transcends trendy or facile definitions of sustainable or socially responsible...
r
Reyhan Harmanci
Inside Istanbul
It’s been called Byzantium, Constantinople, Stamboul, and Tsarigrad, but as designer Efe Buluc shows us, there’s only one...
r
Reyhan Harmanci
A Green Approach
Architect Robert Swatt, designer of the GreenCity Lofts condo complex on the border of Oakland and Emeryville, California, makes...
r
Reyhan Harmanci
Top Notch
Tom Hanks is not known for horror films, but his 1986 flop, The Money Pit, has a terrifying premise: A seemingly small renovation...
r
Reyhan Harmanci