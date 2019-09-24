The essence of this 1950s kitchen was recreated with modern-day appliances and additional counter space.
Entry Courtyard
The kitchen also fully opens to the atrium.
By creating a series of platforms and courtyards to expand the functional ground plane, B&B Residence circumvents the challenges of its steep site.
Entry Courtyard
He devised the pergola to break up the mass of the house and integrate it into the site.
Jody’s favorite spot is outside on the deck. “I spend most of my time there. We’ve got two braais, and I braai just about every night,” he says, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue. “It’s not about the food for me,” he adds, “It’s about standing around the fire.” The platform sofas were designed by Scott, the dining table is by James Mudge Furniture Studio, and the Hee lounge and dining chairs are by Hay.
The swimming pool's dark tile finish mirrors the cantilevered container above it.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The landscaping appears to be based on the mullet principle: business in the front, as seen here (manicured grid lawn, with native vegetation sprouting in careful symmetry), party in the back (sunflowers and wild mountain grass growing in harmonious chaos).
Case Inlet Retreat
The home features a gorgeous glass atrium at its center.
Reading Room by Studio Carver
The floors throughout the home are rift-cut American White Oak finished with Rubio Monocoat.
Pietra Serena tiles unite the living room, dining room, and kitchen under a mahogany ceiling. San Siro Wall Lamps by De Majo surround a Monti sectional sofa by Dellarobbia.
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
A pergola tacked onto the rear facade darkened the home's interior, and the indoor/outdoor connection was disjointed.
A dated brick pattern lay under the pergola.
The library is accessed by a sliding wood door.
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Office
The long table accomodates enough room for the client’s business meetings and research materials for writing projects or for guests to use as a breakfast table.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
The house is oriented to maximize views of the ocean and Edgartown to the west, and Nantucket and Cape Pogue Bay to the east. Natural sea grasses sourced from the surrounding area cover the roof of the building, providing thermal insulation while also dampening the noise of rain, improving air quality, and helping to manage rainwater flow.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Still, one of the homeowner's favorite aspect of green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants.
The top floor holds two offices—one for the husband, the other for the wife. Hers opens out onto a small private deck furnished with wire Eames chairs.
A slatted walkway leads into the new library, which the Gimons have outfitted with a Topissimo rug by Nani Marquina, Grove Garden wallpaper from Osborne & Little’s Tara collection, and a pink Chroma Sassy sliding wall panel by 3form.
Luc gets creative in the tearoom, which includes a small play area for the children. The walls of the space exemplify the simplicity of the new structures: Electrical and lighting components are run through the ceiling and floor, leaving many exterior walls unencumbered and free to hold floor-to-ceiling windows. On the raised platform is a Soleil lounge chair by Emu.
