The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
The European-themed SCADpad unit includes about 40,000 pieces of fabric and and a custom rubber surface on the floors, walls, and ceiling. Photo courtesy of the Savannah College of Art and Design.
