Newtown is a minimal sofa range created by Stockholm-based designer Jonas Wagell for Zaozuo. The Newtown sofa range is the first product Jonas Wagell has designed for Zaozuo, but one of the last to be finalized and launched. Considerable development time has been put into achieving the contemporary timeless look, with simplistic lines, iconic expression and the highest possible comfort. Furthermore, the sofa should allow rational and affordable shipping without depending on a knock-down construction with many parts and complicated assembly. The Newtown sofa is delivered in one piece and the buyer needs only to attach the screw-on legs and put the generous back cushions in place on the seat. The two-seat sofa is the primary piece in the collection, accompanied by an easy chair and ottoman. The measurements are compact to fit many living conditions and both easy chair and sofa have one open side to appear inviting and inclusive in small spaces.