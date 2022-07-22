SubscribeSign In
The original bookcases and shelves remain in the home, as well as the hardwood flooring.
The original bookcases and shelves remain in the home, as well as the hardwood flooring.
The guest house's full bathroom, has a walk in shower and appliances with gold finishes
The guest house's full bathroom, has a walk in shower and appliances with gold finishes
The primary bathroom in black and white is fully tiled in opposing brick and hexagonal shapes that widen the space. The shower features a lovely tiled bench beside one of the second floor windows.
The primary bathroom in black and white is fully tiled in opposing brick and hexagonal shapes that widen the space. The shower features a lovely tiled bench beside one of the second floor windows.
Koto Design's prefab cabin will be featured alongside the Garden Club's landscaping in this year's prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.
Koto Design's prefab cabin will be featured alongside the Garden Club's landscaping in this year's prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.