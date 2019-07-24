Subscribe
r
Ray Mark Rinaldi
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
An International Style Midcentury Masterpiece in Denver Gets a Meticulous Update
A couple brings the wow factor back to a 20th-century home in Denver.
r
Ray Mark Rinaldi
A House in Catalonia Comes Together Like a Collage
A designer adds another layer to an ever-evolving family home.
r
Ray Mark Rinaldi
A Colorado Firefighter Built His Own Shipping Container Home, and Found a New Calling Along the Way
Nine shipping containers form the basis for a new multigenerational house near Denver.
r
Ray Mark Rinaldi
Putting Down Roots in Denver, Ballplayer Josh Thole Renovates a 19th-Century Victorian
The modernized dwelling is now home base for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization player and his family.
r
Ray Mark Rinaldi
How to Build a Tiny DIY Trailer On a Budget
A young couple on the move build a small home that will go wherever life takes them.
r
Ray Mark Rinaldi