Architect Barbara Hill sits on a Casalino chair from Design Within Reach in the living room; on the wall is Quivers, a sculpture by her daughter, Claire Cusak. Collaborator George Sacaris made the stump table.
Two Womb chairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll and a Ring bench by Castro structure a reading area in the enclosed terrace.
The massive Huaca Pucllana is just one of many examples of the pre-Incan architecture that dots Lima. This complex burial structure was built some 1,500 years ago.
A second-story balcony overlooks a small yard.
Adjaye snapped this residential block in Nouakchott, Mauritania. "Wealthy housing is of the compound and villa type, with Arabic decoration," he says. "Apartment buildings are normally three or four stories high, and more of them are being built. Low-cost housing is state built and organized in quarters."
Adjaye on this civic structure in Cairo, Egypt: "The old city, with its ramparts, narrow lanes and Moorish architecture, has a particularly intimate character. Recent public buildings are postmodern in style, with Arabic motifs. Many public buildings from the colonial period have been converted to cultural uses, such as the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities."
Adjaye took this photo of a civic building in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. "Often dilapidated, these buildings are slowly being brought back to full use. City hall has touches of Terragni, constructed of white marble with fine brises-soleil. More recent administrative buildings have a tendency towards White House pastiche, a 90-degree turn from the city’s modernist legacy."
This is a civic structure in Gaborone, Botswana. "Gaborone was planned as a new city in the 1960s," says Adjaye. "Modernism is the defining style of the public buildings, as demonstrated by the elegant vaulted architecture of the parliament building."
"The optimism of the first African country to gain independence is celebrated in a series of distinguished public buildings," Adjaye notes of this civic structure in Accra, Ghana. "The recently completed assembly building is in the form of an Ashanti stool, making a link to the chieftaincy culture that still dominates the country."
The lower submerged level is comprised of the kids’ and guest bedrooms as well as the multi-purpose room—is a popular hangout for the kids and family dog, Roxy. The Chair and Bar Bench, both by Hans Wegner for PP Møbler, a Muuto 3-seater sofa by Andersen & Voll, and David Weeks' Tripod No. 303 floor lamp mix midcentury modern with contemporary design.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
Clad in white HardiePlank siding, the duplex was designed to mimic the industrial look of the shipping container extensions.
Minimal Modern Addition Sebastian and Tanja DiGrande's quest for natural light and open, modern design led them to Klopf Architecture in San Francisco. Working hand-in-hand with homeowner/designer Tanja DiGrande, Klopf collaborated on a modern addition to the rear of a traditional-style home. The idea was to depart from the original style completely to draw a distinction between the original house and any later additions, as well as observe a very minimal, clean, gallery-like modern style against which changing daylight, art, furniture, and of course the people provide the color and motion. With its dark gray stuccoed walls, dark steel railing, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the exterior of the addition is at the same time an open, modern box as well as a receding volume that acts almost as a backdrop for the house, receding visually out of respect for the original home. From the interior, windows bring in nature and views from all around the lush property. They also allow views of the original house. Up on the roof deck the views magnify. The owners use a boom and crank to bring up food and drinks when entertaining! Inside, the simple clean-lined spaces showcase the couple’s minimal, modern taste. The open bathroom epitomizes the clean, minimal style of the addition. On the exterior, steel elements bring a more industrial modern feeling to the addition from the rear.
Net Zero Energy House The goal, a new two-level home that could score as high as reasonable in the "GreenPoint Rated System”. The owners de-constructed their existing home when they realized that any single-story design would completely eliminate their back yard.
Double Gable Eichler Remodel The new owners of this home had long dreamed of an Eichler remodel they would live in forever. Their vision was clean, contemporary, and open. Klopf Architecture would design and reconfigure the kitchen / family room, remove some walls and add windows, reconfigure the bathrooms / laundry areas / closets and upgrade systems to be more efficient, while working closely with the talented executive mother of three on selection of interior finishes and fixtures. The owners decorated and furnished the home themselves, with many vintage mid-century modern furniture pieces and original art.
In 1962, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill architect Arthur Witthoefft won the AIA's highest honor for a home he built in the lush woods of Westchester County. Having fended off a developer's wrecking ball, Todd Goddard and Andrew Mandolene went above and beyond to make this manse mint again.
Villa Welpeloo in Enschede, the Netherlands, doesn't look like a recycled building, but Jan Jongert and Jeroen Bergsma of 2012Architects began the design process by first scouting the local area for items to recycle. The "harvest map" of possible suppliers from within a nine-mile radius of the building site included Google Earth scans for brownfields and abandoned-looking buildings for scrap material.
In his home office, Wardell runs his online art gallery Chester's Blacksmith Shop and researches his next project: opening a boutique hotel in New Zealand. His nephew peeks down from the "napping nook" secreted above the office. The desk is from Room & Board.
