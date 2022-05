As we were led from one space to the next, getting a sense of the circulation of the building, we eventually came to this smaller studio at street level. Some of us even watched from the window to the outside. I very much liked the way the closet and the stairwell, behind the open closet door at right, were incorporated into this dance. Not only did it expand the space in which the dancers had to work, but it made use of the entire area available to them, enlarging the notion of what's "danceable" and what's for services. Photo by Margo Mortiz.