Detroit is the sole UNESCO City of Design in the States, and that distinction is put front and center during Detroit Month of Design (MoD), produced by Design Core Detroit. Before the 10th annual event winds down on September 30, locals can hightail it to exhibitions like "Softhouse" (through September 28) for a look-see of soulful, ambiguous objects, or design studio Form&Seek’s "Never Normal" (through December 12), which reconsiders personal attachments to an ever-shifting domestic landscape, as well as pop into just-launched residential interior design practice Design Studio 6’s new workshop (September 26). Another clever, and democratic, design initiative: the local studio Donut Shop is hosting a Doodle Chair Competition that will add a winning drawing to its permanent collection and make a physical version to be auctioned to benefit activist organization Detroit Will Breathe.
To flip the house, they eliminated the second story, taking the ceilings high and the windows wide. To make up for the lost square footage, they added on a wing, built a separate garage with a guest apartment above it, and brought the hangout spaces to the front to capitalize on the views. "The original house had good, solid bones,” says Jennifer. “What if the whole wall was windows?” the homeowner asked, and that certainly worked—sunlight pours in through entire house from the front floor to ceiling window wall.
After being buried under layers of haphazard renovations, a 1959 Seattle ranch finally reaches its maximum potential.
Rolling Huts | Olson Kundig
Rudolph used red cannonballs as weights to hold the home’s signature wood shutters in place.
Drawing inspiration from fire towers and Nordic folklore, the PAN Treetop Cabins are two 431-square-feet lofted A-frames that sleep six people each. Elevated 26 feet in the air by steel poles and clad in black oxidized zinc and steel, the structures blend into the forested landscape of Eastern Norway.
The upper floor wraps the main living space below, allowing for picturesque views from both levels of the home. Coffee bean tables by Holly Hunt sit atop a silk Tai Ping rust carpet, adjacent to a custom Living Divani Sofa.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
A wall of glass provides a strong connection with the surroundings and easy garden access.
The kitchen sits just off the living room area for easy entertaining. The roller shades are from J Geiger.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
The home features built-ins like this bookshelf in the living space.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
A shell of concrete in the desert
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
Dubldom presently offers five different models that range from 280-square-foot studios to 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom dwellings that work well for families.
The two pavilions are fitted with large sliding glass doors, which open to two wooden decks. Here, views are oriented toward the peaceful natural landscape and sea beyond.
The extensive glass walls are composed of sliding panels in order to create complete indoor/outdoor flow with the courtyards on either side. "The two main courtyards are oriented to maximize morning sunlight into the home and permit cross ventilation," note the architects.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Since the owner wanted as much of an open concept as possible, Revollo used a small but impactful detail to designate each space: color. The kitchen is defined by black, the living areas by gray, and the outdoor space by honey.
Stadt Architecture’s Christopher Kitterman transformed a generic studio in Chelsea into a bright one-bedroom apartment for Vancouver couple Dale Steele and Dan Nguyen. The living room features a Hans Wegner GE290 lounge chair upholstered in leather by Spinneybeck, a round rug and Cobble Hill Adams sofa from ABC Carpet &amp; Home, a Pedrera coffee table by Gubi, and a Bob side table by Poltrona Frau. An automated lift raises a TV from inside the custom millwork under the window. Acid-etched tempered glass doors lead to the bedroom.
Working with a sumptuous material palette, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects designed a sprawling new residence in Palo Alto for Mark and Laura Pine. The teak wood and handmade Danish bricks that define the exterior are used inside as well; distressed stainless steel panels by Chris French Metal sheathe one side of the upper volume. Blasen Landscape Architecture chose Peruvian feather grass to flank the entrance walkway.
Bryan Cranston and his wife, Robin Dearden, relax on a Lagune sofa by Roche Bobois. The couple’s home occupies a beachfront site that they’ve owned for several years. The original structure, affectionately dubbed the “love shack” was born as 1940s-era military housing that in subsequent decades became an uneven hodgepodge that defied local permits and was slowly sinking into the sand.
Unsurprisingly, yoga retreats are popular at Joshua Tree Acres.
