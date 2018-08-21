Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Radha Muralidhara
Follow
8
Saves
Followers
Following
Flooded with natural light, this property offers a true indoor-outdoor living experience.
An art deco drinks trolley was repurposed as a bathroom vanity. All fixtures are low-flow.
Shielded by overhanging eaves, ample northern glazing lets in an abundance of natural light and views of the outdoors.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
Extensive glazing surrounds the fireplace, keeping the interiors bright and airy.
There is even space for a breakfast nook between the kitchen and the family room.
Set cover photo