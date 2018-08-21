Flooded with natural light, this property offers a true indoor-outdoor living experience.
An art deco drinks trolley was repurposed as a bathroom vanity. All fixtures are low-flow.
Shielded by overhanging eaves, ample northern glazing lets in an abundance of natural light and views of the outdoors.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
Extensive glazing surrounds the fireplace, keeping the interiors bright and airy.
There is even space for a breakfast nook between the kitchen and the family room.
