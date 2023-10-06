A round window casts a lunar-like glow above the bed in one of the suites.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
It ain’t easy being green—but these bedding brands passed rigorous environmental certifications with flying colors.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
A look at the couple's bedroom on the upper level.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.