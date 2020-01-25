After spending an adventurous summer traveling in a van with their dog, Richmond, Virginia–based couple Grace Kuhn and David Phinney wanted to take their van life adventures to the next level with an Airstream trailer.
The living room leads up to a pitched-roof alcove, the perfect meditation and lounge space. It features a bean bag chair from GAN, and a Trifecta Table by Future Perfect.
After: The firm used the steel to demarcate different areas in the new home. Glass-and-steel-framed walls now enclose the master bedroom, and an office nook with built-in storage is tucked off the primary circulation paths. The firm designed the custom bed platform; it’s white oak with a smoked finish.
Tucked away in the rustic-luxe area of Mandeville Canyon, the 3,164-square-foot home offers ample privacy without sacrificing a convenient commute to Los Angeles.
Ten-foot windows frame views of a Zen garden built along the exterior in front of the home.
Architect Donald Billinkoff turned an awkward 1968 residence in New Milford, Connecticut, into a light-filled retreat.
The Thunderbird Heights house is set on a plateau above Coachella Valley and backs up to the Santa Rosa mountains to the south and west. The home, originally built in the 1960s and later renovated in the 1980s, was given a fresh, midcentury-inspired revamp by Stuart Silk Architects.
The cantilevered front porch and railing were restored, as was the original dry-stacked limestone below. The roof overhang was notched to accommodate the heritage live oak.
Before: Thankfully, the home’s exterior was in good shape. "The exterior of this home was one of the first things that stood out to our team," say Sommer and Costello. "Overall, it was in great condition and spoke to the lasting quality of many of these homes. The interior was a bit of a different story."
Klopf Architecture's modest 72-square-foot addition at the front of the home blends in with the original structure while giving the owners a greater sense of openness in the master and hall bathrooms. Inside, the re-imagined great room now features dining space.
The gabled roof form, wrapped in metal panels and perforated metal screens, appears to hover above a simple extension of the original house.
A view from the new detached garage towards the renovated 3,600-square-foot Harrison House. The new addition comprises a large, cypress-clad volume atop a small concrete plinth that houses a studio space.
Custom shelving now flanks the fireplace, now composed of encaustic tile from the Cement Tile Shop and a marble hearth. A floating cabinet on one side balances an uncovered radiator on the other, and Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace unifies the scheme. Throughout the first floor, Bona Traffic white oak floors with a matte finish is laid in a herringbone pattern.
The mirror was replaced with a long window. The buffet moved with the owner from her childhood home. Black Eames chairs surround a generous wood table sourced by Annie Wise.
After being buried under layers of haphazard renovations, a 1959 Seattle ranch finally reaches its maximum potential.
This chalet-style, A-frame roof extends straight into the ground. A band of stone wraps around the residence and visually integrates the home with its natural surroundings. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, the home originally designed in 1958 has been completely reimagined and updated by its current owners. The owners enjoyed the process of renovating the architecturally significant property, which included a fun, tropical-themed wet bar, a stylish and updated kitchen with a waterfall countertop, and a well-concealed Murphy bed in the living room
Set on 4.3 acres of riverfront property perched dramatically above the Saugatuck River in Weston, Connecticut, the five-bedroom, three-bath Corwin House is well preserved—with only a few updates to the kitchen and baths.
The home's main living space consists of a classic open floor plan, with beautiful exposed-beam ceilings.
Bearstead Rise by Gruff Architects
The team took the home down to the foundation and rebuilt on the existing footprint, which is composed of three wings: one that houses the living and dining spaces, one that includes the kitchen and family room, and a third that contains the master suite. The new facade combines Western Red Cedar for the siding, vertical slats, and roof fascia with white cement plaster accents.
Nicknamed the "lake of a thousand colors" for its brilliant coloration, Kalamalka Lake was a driving inspiration behind the home’s redesign. In a playful nod to the lengthy renovation process, the remodeled house, which now embraces views of the lake, has also been dubbed the "house of a thousand alterations."
A concrete block wall extends beyond the floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a strong connection to the outdoors.
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
We’ve gathered 20 of our favorite homes that maintain their midcentury flavor without sacrificing 21st-century modernizations and updates.
Klopf Architecture updated this Eichler with a radiant floor heating system, re-stained paneling, and a new office/guest room filled with Eichler hallmarks like dark bronze door handles.
