Located in the Pacific Palisades, this home had been virtually untouched for over 40 years as it remained in the hands of the original ownership. Architect Kevin Southerland renovated it with an eye for preserving its "good bones" and gently updating it with eco-friendly materials. A new layer of painted cement board now coats the exterior, lending it long-term durability and resistance to decay. "By removing a few interior walls, reconfiguring a couple of others and opening up the kitchen/living/dining areas, we were left with a wonderfully livable floor plan with a great balance of public and private space," says Southerland. A large, open, galley-style kitchen and mirrored planes of wall paneling visually expand the home's interior perspective.
Snow buries scrub oak trees in front of the home's west elevation.
A guest bedroom looks onto the bridge that connects the two parts of the house.
Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.
Deck
Indoor-outdoor connections to outdoor living spaces, swimming pool and gardens at dusk
Bird's eye view of the cantilever steel, glass and wood deck.
It feeds their backyard garden, which also features permeable paving rocks, a composting bin, and a surrounding fence made of knotty Western red cedar.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
Glass sliders line the wall providing ample natural lighting and leading to the outdoor terrace.
HabHouse renovated this Pasadena midcentury and gave it a completely new kitchen designed according to its original footprint. The materials were chosen in accordance with the original architect Calvin Straub's favored materials: vertical grain Douglas Fir.
The site includes a boat shed and a tractor the family uses to pull their boat to and from the ramp.
"The rear yard, given the property's limited size, presented more of a conundrum," says Southerland. "We came up with the idea of using the roof of the garage as a roof deck to add useable area to the rear." Taking advantage of the gently sloped site, he built a series of terraced bleacher-style seating above and around the detached garage, doubling its roof as an additional terrace, and effectively bridging the backyard space into one multi-level whole.
When current homeowner Joseph Amory purchased 3322 Ocotea Street in 2014, the 1959 residence’s midcentury plan had been corrupted. Undaunted, Amory enlisted In Situ Studio to modernize the 3,400-square-foot dwelling while preserving its midcentury roots.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
Plants were snuck into every possible corner to soften, create ambience, and screen the city vibes. Outside the great room, the custom-cut geometric natural stone patio and fire pit table draws you into the outdoor kitchen and lounge.
One-Family Custom Housing: Olson Kundig Architects created this home in Washington's remote Methow Valley as four structures oriented around a central courtyard, each positioned to best enjoy the surrounding vistas in all four seasons.
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
"The nearly 100 year-old Victorian farmhouse clearly had good bones, but over the years unfortunate facelifts and additions had left it somewhat listless as well as thermally challenged in both summer and winter," says Arkin Tilt Architects. The design team sought to preserve the Victorian's charm while renovating the kitchen and dining room addition to have an open, Zen-inspired vibe with a garden connection.
In their concrete-walled courtyard, Yuka and Aaron watch as twins Emerson and Jasper, daughters Maude and Mirene, and Alfie the dog play. The house is painted in Black Bean Soup by Benjamin Moore, a color in keeping with the period of the original architecture. The garden was designed by Lauren Hall-Behrens of Lilyvilla Gardens.
Near the house, Cooper clustered lush, big-leafed plants philodendron, purple heart, and flowering canna. Farther out, vegetable gardens sprout in raised beds, and thyme and mint thrive beneath citrus trees. Native California silver wild rye and matilija poppies bind the slope, bordering the low “snake wall” that winds around the yard, narrowly ducking beneath a big ficus tree with just enough clearance for a sprinting kid. Wide stadium steps connect the garden levels, turning the steep hillside into amphitheater seating.
Becca Worple.
The relatively simple construction incorporates clever sustainable design: a two-level wood roof structure keeps the sun’s heat away from the interior, and small windows at either end facilitate powerful cross-ventilation. It’s natural air-conditioning, and it works beautifully.
The expansive cantilevered decks let the clients enjoy the view they love from thirty feet above the ground.
A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
