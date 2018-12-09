In Vaðlaheiði near Akureyri, the capital of north Iceland, these three strikingly modern cabins place you in the midst of nature where you can watch the Northern Lights in the winter and the midnight sun in summer.
Rear Facade
From a distance, the grass-covered roof disappears into the native landscape.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.