Overview Micropia with reproductive wheel
Overview Micropia with reproductive wheel
Body scan
Body scan
Tree of Life
Tree of Life
The daylight flooded ground floor and darkened upper floor are connected by a DNA inspired, spiral staircase (designed by Sprenger von der Lippe Architekten), but also visually linked through a two-storey-high wall of LCD screens.
The daylight flooded ground floor and darkened upper floor are connected by a DNA inspired, spiral staircase (designed by Sprenger von der Lippe Architekten), but also visually linked through a two-storey-high wall of LCD screens.
Petridish wall
Petridish wall
Set cover photo