Sleek, white walls make up this desert haven. From the outside, it could very well pass as a gallery. Upon stepping inside, the home opens up to cathedral ceilings, designer furnishings, and an art collection in the dining library. The home’s alabaster palette is peppered with vivid pops of color. Rooms and living spaces are fresh and airy, while soft rugs underfoot add a sense of coziness to concrete floors. Find a hot tub on the terrace for some R&R.