Zap dust, bacteria, smoke, and other pollutants with these state-of-the-art air purifiers that are also easy on the eyes.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry is adorned with statement-making, half-circle bronze pulls.
Xander Noori designed most of the home’s custom furnishings, including the dining table, which features a flush-set, integrated Lazy Susan created from Statuario marble, and tub chairs that take inspiration from a midcentury design by William Platner.
The upper floor layout was rejiggered so that the kids' bedroom could be relocated, and now a cantilevered addition at the back of the house hosts a library space with full-height glass capturing a view to the backyard. The built-in shelving has a rich blue laminate, and the tiled wall to the left denotes the light well into the kitchen.
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
Without the need for a permanent foundation, the Hüga House can be relocated at any time.
The island has soft-close cabinetry on three sides, making it possible to "wash a frying pan, stick it in the drawer, and then later take it out to cook with on the other side,
The wireless and chargeable Globe Portable LED Lamps have no problem floating in the pool. You can choose from three modes—static in white, red, blue or green; a candle effect; or unlimited colors changing automatically.
Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
After an award-winning renovation by local practice Seibert Architects, the 1959 dwelling originally designed by architect Ralph Twitchell is up for grabs in Sarasota, Florida.
The Arguedas family—including a toddler and two dogs—lives here year-round. “We were looking for a restoration that was sympathetic to the midcentury aesthetic, but it also needed to be practical and have modern comforts,” explains Roberto Arguedas.
The original home on the site was developed in 1936 as a 1,250-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Architect Joseph Dangaran wanted to respect this modest scale when he designed a new home for his family.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
Steel-and-wood trellises provide relief from the sun. Abutting the canyon, the narrow backyard has just enough space for a pool, a terrace, and a handful of Ninix loungers by Royal Botania. “Sitting out there, having dinner with all the doors open—that’s all I really want,” says Will.
The appliances are by Miele and the Cojo stools are by Thomas Hayes.
Fredericksburg, Virginia–based Dameron Companies specializes in custom modular construction as well as marine construction—perfect for those looking to build a lakeside or oceanside home.
Green Modern Kits offers passive kit houses designed by architect David Day. The company is known for building off-grid, single-story modular residences at affordable price points.
Naturally rusted steel sheathes the cabins that Malek Alqadi built on a 1954 homestead outside Joshua Tree National Park. "I loved the idea of stitching the existing structure back together, reinforcing it, and giving it life again without compromising the beautiful setting it’s in," he says.
Sleek, white walls make up this desert haven. From the outside, it could very well pass as a gallery. Upon stepping inside, the home opens up to cathedral ceilings, designer furnishings, and an art collection in the dining library. The home’s alabaster palette is peppered with vivid pops of color. Rooms and living spaces are fresh and airy, while soft rugs underfoot add a sense of coziness to concrete floors. Find a hot tub on the terrace for some R&R.
Soak in a hot tub, relax in a lounge chair, or dine al fresco on the two-level terrace while enjoying 180-degree views of the park, Mount San Jacinto, and Mount Gorgonio. Inside the two-bedroom dwelling, floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow the outdoors and sun to flood the home. Decor is kept minimal with playful pops of color, letting the landscape take center stage.
Between Pioneertown and Joshua Tree National Park, this midcentury compound offers nearly 360-degree views along with a 40-foot salt waterpool, Jacuzzi, and fire pit. Inside, old-school charm flows through the space with vintage decor and airy nooks. A large, stone fireplace stands as the anchor of the home, warming up the living area surrounded by walls of angular glass. Bathrooms are minimal in earth tones with wooden benches and tile, and a separate guest house offers an additional queen bed, kitchen, and bathroom.
Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it’s more than you may think.
“The green kitchen is like the hybrid car was 20 years ago. There are people who are willing to spend a little bit extra and get out of their comfort zones to have what they see as a positive impact on the earth,” explains Michael Wolf, founder of Smart Kitchen Summit.
Tembo stools by Note Designs Studio add cheer to the serene kitchen.
Geometric recessed door handles adorn solid oak pocket doors.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
If you do have access to a washing machine, Banton-Ortega recommends using the longest cycle and the highest temperature the clothes can resist (follow the use and care labels), adding a capful of Lysol laundry sanitizer to your load, and adding an extra 10 minutes of drying time after your clothes are fully dried at the highest temperature your clothes will allow.
Minim Homes are wrapped in beautiful shiplapped cypress that will gently age to gray—and they can be outfitted with 960-watt solar systems to go entirely off grid. Production of the homes is currently on hold, but interested parties can purchase plans on Minim’s website.
The living area’s cathedral ceiling extends outwards to become the northern veranda awning, which helps to shade the interior.
