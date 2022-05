In the guesthouse, now used primarily as an office and art studio, a Womb chair covered in Myung Jin mohair is the perfect perch for enjoying views of the Seattle skyline and the local wildlife—from eagles flying overhead to seals swimming by. The accent table is by Martha Sturdy and the hemp rug is from Rug Art. Underneath is the existing concrete floor with exposed aggregate. The Hanko chairs are by Chadhaus and the Mortise table is by Sawkille.