Off the living room, Samuel uses this den as a second sleeping spot, or "guestroom nook." Crumbling basket-weave texture was covered with painted wood paneling and the headboard is a DIY.
Toby Barlow and Keira Alexandra enjoy a leisurely Alpine morning in bed in their Detroit high-rise home.
“Poolside Glamour” by Slim Aarons in Irvine; Source: Framebridge/Parachute
A pair of windows shed a bit of light in the bedroom, which boasts a lofted bed and workspace with a sink and closet beneath. The sink is by Lacava and the tap is from Fluid Faucet's Wisdom line.
4. "Can I afford the payment if one of the buying parties can't?" "Sometimes homes are purchased with two incomes," Hoffman adds. "But then there are instances when one person wants to stay home to take care of children. You do want to think about the future."
One of the children bedroom
Mirror by MAP for Sabi, $160 Not only is it irresistibly cute, Sabi’s mirror is also designed for universal use. Installation is a breeze: Punch out the to-scale template from the packaging and hang it with the included adhesive or easy-mount screw.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
VII Ogolnopolski I Ivmiedzynarodowy Festiwal Filmow, original Polish poster by Waldemar Swierzy c. 1967
Wyspa Zloczyncow, original Polish film poster by Maciej Hibner c. 1965
A functional residence boasting artistic architectural details, this mid-century modern home was designed by architect Mark McInturff. The property features a main house, detached guest house, garage, heated snow-melt driveway, and outdoor infinity pool.
At a design-focused mansion in Belgium, the soaring atrium is home to a jacaranda high board from the 1960s, a chrome and glass lamp from Italy, a black leather chair and footstool by Sergio Rodrigues, a Berber rug, and a pair of photographs by the Brazilian artist Luiz Braga.
The caged staircase was designed by architect Patrick Ousey, with whom Flournoy collaborated in the home’s design. Although initially unconvinced by the staircase detail, “it is a great example of how collaboration brings in different perspectives,” says Flournoy.
The staircase features a minimalist design with maple treads and edges. The alcove beneath the stairs allows Magill to stash things where they can still be easily accessed. The metal shelving system is another coworker castoff.
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.
The stairs are coated in orange lacquer.
The stairs are partically hidden behind a slatted ash screen that supports steel bookshelves.
The oak-and-steel structure, as much a sculpture as a set of stairs, animates the interior of this slender, multi-story building.
Cork staircases connect each floor of the house, while adding warmth and texture to the home's neutral palette.
Moseley notes the home’s distinctive staircase as one of her favorite features. "When the steel was ordered from the steelyard," she says, "it was marked with our metalworker’s name, for easy pickup. That scribble still exists in random places in the staircase and is very industrial—we love it!" Hand-welded by Mike Carman, a local contractor, the staircase runs through all three floors, and it was custom-sized to fit the dimensions of the shipping containers, measuring nine-feet-six-inches tall and eight-feet wide.
The architects created the illusion of more space by opening up the floor plan, repositioning the staircase and introducing sight lines to the large windows on the south side. Recurring black accents—from the dining room’s Serge Mouille light fixture to its tall bookcases—contrast the brightness of the crisp white walls. Walnut floors and lighter wood furniture like the Klaus Willhelm table and Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs cozy up the home, while colorful objects animate it. “We strongly believe that people do not need more space, they just need better-designed space,” Dubbeldam says.
Stainless-steel cables along the stairs function as a second railing without blocking views through the adjacent windows.
A George Nelson pendant hangs in the reconfigured entrance hall, whose stairs echo the concrete steps off the back deck.
The spiral stairs were fabricated in the Bay Area and shipped in the same container as the furniture.
Fabricated by Stocklin Iron Works and designed by Nebolon, the orange staircase features steel railings and treads made from IKEA wood butcher blocks. “We designed the open staircase to make the trip to the second floor fun,” the architect says.
The main staircase consists of simple oak treads that cantilever out from side walls sheathed in natural vertical board and are supported on the other side by a continuous grill-like railing truss.
