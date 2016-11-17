Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
p
Phoebe Chao
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
A photograph by Phil Schaafsma highlights the ergonomic design of the chair.
Offering a completely different look, this svelte version features an exhaust hood and modern hardware.
A seasonal complimentary breakfast is served each day, which includes fresh yogurt, house-made granola, pastries, avocado toast, and cheese.
Crawford added a covered patio where guests can relax and enjoy a meal within the garden. The leafy glass house houses modern, natural-feeling wood furnishings and cozy textiles.
Set cover photo