Playfully christened La Tour des Bébelles, the three-story, steel-framed tower has shown itself to be the ideal summer retreat: secluded, perfectly positioned near Ontario’s Otter Lake, and encouraging of its inhabitants to spend time outdoors.
Perched Lightly on the Edge of the Earth
The Autonomous Tent is an exciting new form of architecture, which has been engineered as a permanent structure, yet can be raised in just a few days and “leave without a trace.” Although these private hideaways provide all of the luxuries of a home, they do not require a foundation or utilities. This revolutionary new direction in sustainable living respects every aspect of our delicate ecosystems.