Pam and Frank recently remodeled this loft in New York City to get better natural light throughout, working with firm Light and Air Architetcure. “That's exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank. The views out the living room windows were a strong selling point for the home, despite its original 1980s-era finishes before the remodel. The view from the media room/extra bedroom shows the accordion door that opens to the main living areas.