The corner window close to the dining table is now furnished with a comfortable chair where the couple spends time observing birds.
The corner window close to the dining table is now furnished with a comfortable chair where the couple spends time observing birds.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
Set cover photo