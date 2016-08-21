Booker McConnell Head Office Completed in 1980, this interior overhaul was one of many Zeev Aram & Associates interior design projects.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
The chairs here are by Brazilian designer Zanini de Zanine.
