Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Peder Øybø
Follow
11
Saves
Followers
Following
“We tried to pare down [in the kitchen],” says Zach, “so even our appliances are small and compact.” A Summit FF923PL Refrigerator and IKEA cabinets outfit the efficient space.
Another view of the rear facade shows more of the swimming pool and patio.
A built-in trellis hangs above the patio off the main living room. The patio offers ample space for outdoor dining, and it features a built-in grill and countertop along one side.
A ground-floor bedroom overlooks the wooded lot.
A look at one of the other bedrooms on the upper level.
The split-level floor plan provides convenient access to the main living and dining areas.
The front facade features the original fenestration design, including a row of casement windows and a series of translucent panels near the main entrance.
This recently listed home in the Birmingham, Alabama, suburb of Mountain Brook was completed in 1958.
The entryway opens into a large entertaining area overlooking the backyard pool. A wall of sliding glass doors opens to the patio and fills the living space with natural light.
Another view of the living area shows the wall of windows at the front facade. The adjacent stairs lead up to several bedrooms, and down to the kitchen/dining area.
Adjacent to the dining room, the fully modernized kitchen is illuminated by numerous windows.
Set cover photo