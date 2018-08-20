First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
The entry is marked by a thin, cantilevered canopy hovering over the front porch.
The interiors feature high barrel ceilings, as well as lots of natural light.
A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
