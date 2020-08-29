The oak cabinet in the living room was another secondhand find. “It had the exact measurements of the wall,” says Annemie. “We just needed to hang it.” The throw blanket is from La Femme Garniture while the pillows and pendants are custom.
Waterlillihaus floor plan
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
Sliding glass doors open the bedroom to the wraparound deck while framing water views.
An aerial view of a WaterlilliHaus prefab floating on a lake near Joanópolis, Brazil, about two hours north of São Paulo. SysHaus also offers two smaller versions: the MiniHaus and the NanoHaus.
