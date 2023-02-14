A freestanding tub by Mirabelle and an antique bronze tub filler by Kallista bring a spa feel to the primary bathroom. The chandelier is from Hector Finch.
The upstairs TV lounge is a cozy spot that looks out to Gillian's beloved palms. The rug is by Stark, and the side tables are from Pfeifer Studio. As elsewhere the Roman clay on the walls is by Portola Paints.
Architect Tom Kundig set the living-dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
A Quartzite path leads to the entrance, where a work by Rashid Johnson and a reflection of the Dragon blood tree that Gillian calls Sid Vicious are visible through the window at right. "I named all the trees after musicians,
Kundig designed deep overhangs to reduce solar heat gain in the living-dining room. Throughout, the bronze-framed windows and doors are by Dynamic Fenestration.
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
Chairs from West Elm join a dining table by Roman & Williams Guild, while a corner chair/loveseat by House of Morrison occupies a corner of the living area. Antique glass insets adorn the custom storage unit between the two spaces as well as the hearth.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
Kitchen
Anthropologie lights, solid oak live edge dining table
Side elevation of Tree House by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Front elevation of Tree House by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Rear elevation of Tree House by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Ground-level floor plan of Tree House by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Upper-level floor plan of Tree House by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
The sitting room, located at the rear of the home, features a custom timber coffee table by the architects, an Escea fireplace, a Little Petra armchair by Viggo Boesen for &Tradition, and a Sanders Air sofa from Voyager.
Large-scale sliding doors divide the active zones at the front of the home from the quiet zones in the rear.
Concrete pavers and massive sliding glass doors extend the sitting room at the back of the home to the rear garden.
Massive glazed sliding doors open up the living space to an outdoor concrete patio that overlooks the street at the front of the room.
“In the afternoon, the west-facing kitchen window is like a painting with red and orange sunsets,” says Madeleine.