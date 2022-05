Tanya Aguiñiga When Tanya Aguiñiga let herself step away from function and focus more on her message, she and her design firm made a critical evolution. “The issues that I deal with in my work vary from the personal to larger issues of globalization and the needs of marginalized communities. Sometimes these solutions take form in the creation of physical objects and other times they are community actions or ephemeral pieces,” she says. She recently displayed her textured, handmade works at Mothering the Form at Volume Gallery in Chicago.