Micene by Moonish, $324 per 36-tile box Made from formaldehyde-free plywood, the wall tiles can be configured in myriad ways. The magnetic mounting system is a boon for renters or frequent movers.
Micene by Moonish, $324 per 36-tile box Made from formaldehyde-free plywood, the wall tiles can be configured in myriad ways. The magnetic mounting system is a boon for renters or frequent movers.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
Mexican encaustic tiles with a geometric floral pattern from Mosaicos Terra line the bathroom in Austin’s studio, where a full-height window near the wall-mounted shower provides a view to the expansive outdoor scenery. A vintage kewpie doll sculpture sits atop the custom terrazzo-and-granite counter; the steel mirror is from Artes de México.
Mexican encaustic tiles with a geometric floral pattern from Mosaicos Terra line the bathroom in Austin’s studio, where a full-height window near the wall-mounted shower provides a view to the expansive outdoor scenery. A vintage kewpie doll sculpture sits atop the custom terrazzo-and-granite counter; the steel mirror is from Artes de México.
The tile is by Carter.
The tile is by Carter.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The Zebra textile tile by Jordaan.
The Zebra textile tile by Jordaan.
Halo-Halo tiles by Paola Navone for Bisazza. The Italian designer, who worked alongside Sottsass and other avant-garde Alchimia and Memphis group members, has designed a series of nine graphic mosaic tiles that can be arranged at will.
Halo-Halo tiles by Paola Navone for Bisazza. The Italian designer, who worked alongside Sottsass and other avant-garde Alchimia and Memphis group members, has designed a series of nine graphic mosaic tiles that can be arranged at will.
Bold color is embraced in the home’s first bathroom, with tilework by Trend Mosiacs. Faucets are by Grohe and vanities are by Hastings. A Flos Glo-Ball pendant light illuminates the space.
Bold color is embraced in the home’s first bathroom, with tilework by Trend Mosiacs. Faucets are by Grohe and vanities are by Hastings. A Flos Glo-Ball pendant light illuminates the space.
Made from 100% post-consumer paper collected from local businesses, Vancouver-based firm Dear Human's Wallpapering tiles are easy to install and can be printed or painted with custom designs.
Made from 100% post-consumer paper collected from local businesses, Vancouver-based firm Dear Human's Wallpapering tiles are easy to install and can be printed or painted with custom designs.
Set cover photo