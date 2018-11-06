A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
The sleek black kitchen is fitted with oak timber floors and brass accents to infuse additional sophistication into the space.
The cross-axis bridge is faced with full-height glazing to overlook views of the pond.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
The home’s program is split between two structures, each completing one arm of the L shape, and connected by an enclosed, second-story bridge.
