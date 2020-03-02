The post-and-beam skeleton also stretches outward to form the covered outdoor area. The shaded area—perfect for gathering and entertaining—seamlessly flows onto the poolside patio.
The post-and-beam skeleton also stretches outward to form the covered outdoor area. The shaded area—perfect for gathering and entertaining—seamlessly flows onto the poolside patio.
Stash your books, table lamps, and tchotchkes in style with these high-performing platforms. Pictured here is the Min Bedside Pedestal table from Design Within Reach.
Stash your books, table lamps, and tchotchkes in style with these high-performing platforms. Pictured here is the Min Bedside Pedestal table from Design Within Reach.
Here are the Bard College Media Lab floor plans.
Here are the Bard College Media Lab floor plans.
Large, sliding glass doors connect the interior living spaces to the garden, while drawing in plentiful daylight.
Large, sliding glass doors connect the interior living spaces to the garden, while drawing in plentiful daylight.
Set cover photo